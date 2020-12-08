Priyanka Chopra Elated As She Shares Picture Of The Jacket Of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra has amassed a huge fan following not only in India but also abroad because of her performances in films. The actor is all set to add another feather to her cap of that being an author. She is all set to launch her memoir titled Unfinished. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the jacket of her book. Scroll to see the picture.

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir

The Fashion actor is all excited and elated as her book Unfinished is inching closer to its release date. She took to Instagram to share the look of the jacket of her book Unfinished. In the picture, Priyanka all smiles as she holds the jacket of her book. In the jacket, she is seen resting on a table with both her hands under her chin.

In the caption of the post, Priyanka said she wrapped the jacket of her upcoming book around another one to see how it looks. She expressed that she wanted to know what it would feel like around her actual book. She also added that she is extremely excited as the first printed copy of her book comes out next month.

Priyanka Chopra’s post garnered 441K likes within an hour of uploading. Her fans are showering love on the post by heavily commenting on it as well. They have used the heart-eyed emojis and the red heart emojis to express their admiration. Actor Sonali Bendre has also commented on the post. See their reactions here:

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished is about her journey as an actor to being a producer. It will also reflect on her journey of being the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Her memoir will also take the readers through her personal life as well.

She has proven her mettle as a versatile actor not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. She has established herself by acting in an American web series Quantico. She also has starred alongside Zach Effron in the movie Baywatch as well. The actor's Instagram gives a sneak peek into the actor’s life. She constantly lets her 58 million followers know about her whereabouts. Her husband Nick Jonas also is frequently spotted on her Instagram feed.

Recently, she also shared the trailer of her upcoming Hollywood movie We can Be Heroes which is the sequel to the popular superhero movie Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Image courtesy- @priyankachopra Instagram

