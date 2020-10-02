Priyanka Chopra Unveils 'Unfinished - A Memoir', Muses 'deeper Meanings' In Inspiring Note

After much speculation amid her fans and followers on social media, global icon Priyanka Chopra has unveiled the cover page of her memoir titled 'Unfinished'. The cover page features a closeup of Priyanka with the tattoo visible on her hand along with the title written at the bottom. In a series of posts, the desi girl of Bollywood has written an inspiring note about her journey from deciding to write a memoir to her motivation along the way. She claimed in the caption across her posts that she hopes the readers are instilled with the "confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next".

Here's what she wrote:

"Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life...

...My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required...

...And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished."

Have a look at the cover page:

Priyanka Chopra teased the completion of the book through many updates on social media with video montages from different phases of her life including her childhood, pageanting days, wedding and more. In one of the updates, she shared a clip from her speech at the 11th edition of the prestigious Penguin Annual Lecture where she spoke about breaking the glass ceiling as well as topics of sexism and racism in the film industry.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

With the successful publication of her memoir, the Quantico star will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

