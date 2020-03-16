Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Her Pet Dog Gino's Adorable Moments Will Melt Your Heart

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is inarguably one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever seen. The Desi Girl has not only made a huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by entering Hollywood and conquering that world too. The actor is world-famous for her versatile acting skills and bubbly nature. Along with being one of the biggest sensations in today’s time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also known for being a dog lover. Here’s all about her relationship with her German Shepherd, Gino. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Only Bollywood Female Celeb To Own This Expensive Luxury Car

Priyanka and Gino’s adorable story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas adopted a German Shepherd as a gift for her husband, Nick Jonas, for their one year anniversary. Nick and Priyanka fell in love with Gino since the time they saw him. Take a look at some of Priyanka and Gino’s adorable pictures.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Self-isolation With Gino, Says 'his Hugs Make It So Much Better'

The current coronavirus pandemic has scared the world. However, the World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be extremely happy keeping company with Gino while self-isolating herself at home to prevent getting infected. The actor shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen holding Gino in her arms. She captioned the pictures, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. 📸 @Cavanaughjames”

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Moments Before 'Baywatch' You Need To Revisit

While Gino was a gift for Nick, Priyanka herself has another dog, Diana. She adopted Diana a few years ago. Priyanka seems to treat Diana like a princess. Take a look-

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Nominated By WHO To Join 'SafeHands' Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.