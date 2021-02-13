Priyanka Chopra Ask Tika For Fashion Advice, 'fashion Mogul' Gives Priceless Reactions

Priyanka Chopra has now turned into a social media influencer. The White Tiger actor recently collaborated with the Insta famous dog Tika for a video call. In the video, Priyanka is asking Tika for fashion advice and the Insta famous dog happily obliged. When Priyanka Chopra’s dog Diana joined the conversation, Tika gave her a hilarious fashion advice. Find out more details about this story below.

Priyanka asks Tika for fashion advice in new Insta video

Priyanka Chopra every now and then dazzles her fans in various looks and outfits every now and then. Priyanka has never shied away from taking fashion risks. Her fearless attitude has landed her on many best dressed lists. However, recently Priyanka Chopra found herself in a situation where she needed a bit of fashion advice.

So, she chose to call up the current fashion mogul on Instagram a.k.a. Tikka the Iggy. In this hilarious video chat, Priyanka calls up Tika and asks her for her opinion on some of her outfits. Tika replies, “I would like nothing more than to help you Priyanka!”. Soon Priyanka shows off many of her outfits. In the first look, Priyanka Chopra and her pet dog Diana are both dressed in zebra print outfits. Tika replies to this look by saying, “So trendy. So fabulous. I have two words for you Priyanka LOVE IT”.

In the second look, Priyanka is posing in a black fluffy dress with some diamond and pearl jewellery and Diana is also posing in a same necklace. Tika replies to look, “So groundbreaking. I got one word for it, ICONIC”. Tika also likes Priyanka’s third and fourth outfit and even says that he would like to borrow one of them for her next Zoom meeting. Soon Priyanka Chopra’s pet Diana joins the conversation and says, “I am Vogue’s best-dressed mommy!”. And Tika replies to this by saying, “You need a little practice Diana”. Watch this hilarious Instagram video starring Priyanka Chopra, Tika the Iggy, and Priyanka Chopra’s pet Diana here.

The moment Priyanka Chopra uploaded this video, it was flooded with likes and comments. Priyanka’s friend Anjula Acharia simply laughed at it, while actor Octavia Spencer poured in a few heart emojis. Take a look at these comments here.

