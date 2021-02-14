Priyanka Chopra On Global Movies Day: 'Movies Have Immense Power To Connect People'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who is among the other prominent stars from the Hollywood industry recently shared her thoughts on Global Movies Day. Priyanka said that movies have an amazing ability to connect the world. Apart from the actress, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Anthony Mackie and Awkwafina will also participate in this year's Global Movie Day and offer exclusive content on the Academy's social media.

Priyanka Chopra on Global Movies Day

Priyanka in the video spoke about films that have created an impact in society and have brought several changes. Talking about the same, she wrote, “Movies have the immense power to connect people. You can turn the movie on whether you are in the living room with your family or you make plans with friends to go out and grab popcorn together. The fact that we come out and talk about the movies that we watch, feeling provokes, making memories, that’s what connection is. Movies are a large part of culture because of the fact they have an amazing ability to connect the world.”

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Book Launch, Arjun Kapoor's Pledge - Here're Top Insta Posts Of The Week

Read: 'Amazing Piece Of Work': Priyanka Chopra Hails Neha Dhupia's Short Film 'Step Out'

Movies are universal. How do you think they have the power to connect people? #GlobalMovieDay @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/eC0BQjwFje — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 13, 2021

Adding, she said, “What is most of the people been doing during the quarantine? Everyone has been sitting and watching movies; TV shows and imagine life not having that at a time like this when everyone was at home. I remember when I went back to work in October I really felt that movies give people sanity in these really unprecedented times. It gave me a sense of pride to be a part of something that is so large that helps people to come together and give their families a sense of normalcy.”

Apart from the stars mentioned above, others participating are Yalitza Aparicio, Eugenio Derbez, Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Sanaa Lathan, Eva Longoria, Marlee Matlin, Park So Dam, Rita Wilson, and Cathy Yan as well as producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh. Global Movie Day was created by the Academy as a day for movie fans to celebrate their favourite films. Fans can also engage with members of the Academy on social media.

Meanwhile, Oscars 2021 this year will be an in-person event in April that will air live from multiple locations. The organisation issued a statement on February 10 and informed. A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that despite the pandemic havoc in the entertainment industry, the group was “determined to present an Oscars like none other while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”'

Read: Oscars 2021 To Be Held In Person And Will Broadcast From Several Locations, Details Inside

Read: Awkwafina, Priyanka Chopra & More To Participate In Academy's 2nd Annual Global Movie Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.