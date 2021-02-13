Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unbreakable Rule That Saved Her From The Wrong Side Of Bollywood

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has surely come a long way. From her exceptional performances on the big screen to her bold opinions on contemporary issues, the actor has been winning hearts all across the globe. Similarly, Priyanka’s newly released memoir 'Unfinished' is garnering rave reviews from the readers and fans as she treated them with an honest insight into her professional as well as personal life.

Dad’s 'Unbreakable Rule'

In her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka recalls the time when the Hindi film industry was male-dominated and how her father Ashok Chopra’s guidance saved her from the terrible experiences in Bollywood. She stated that before outsourcing management, her father Ashok Chopra had established an “unbreakable rule”. The rule would go as, “No nighttime meetings, nothing after sundown.”

The actor further adds how she didn’t “understand” the rule at the beginning and whenever she “questioned” it, her father would say, “All meetings will be in the daytime when you'll be in the presence of either Mom or me.” Priyanka states that it was her father’s “fear of the big bad world of entertainment” and his protectiveness that kept her away from the terrible experiences many young actors had to go through in the film industry.

An Insight Into Hindi Film Industry

Providing deep insight into her professional life, Priyanka states that Bollywood was “mostly patriarchal” with male producers having a command over the sets as they would be the ones “calling the shots”. She shared how “things centered on the male actor” and cited upon the huge mismatch of schedules on the sets of her “early” films. While Priyanka would arrive as per the scheduled time, the male actor would keep the whole cast and crew waiting for an entire day.

The excerpt from the memoir goes as, “I was on a huge learning curve for the first few years of my career, and one of the things that I was learning was that the Hindi film industry was mostly patriarchal: male producers usually calling the shots, and things centered on the male actor. I saw this play out on the set of one of my early movies. I would arrive as scheduled at 9:00 AM every day. My male co-actor, however, wouldn't arrive until 4:30 in the afternoon, keeping the crew and all the other actors waiting.”

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished has definitely turned out to be an inspiring read for her fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor’s latest release The White Tiger has been widely appreciated by the fans as well as the critics. The actor will be next seen in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4 which is scheduled for December 2021 release.

