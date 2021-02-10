Priyanka Chopra Once Hid Her Boyfriend In A Closet And Here's What Happened Next

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished has been giving her fans an honest insight into the actors' personal and professional life. Even though the book released yesterday, eager fans have been taking to their social media handles to share some of Priyanka's personal moments mentioned in her book. Most recently, a funny story of the actress getting caught with her boyfriend was unveiled which is cracking up her fans.

Priyanka Chopra's Boyfriends Incident

According to the Zoom report, Priyanka wrote that when she was in the 10th grade she was living with her aunt in Indianapolis. At her school, she met her boyfriend who she has renamed Bob, who won her over with romantic gestures. He gifted her his chain, held hands with her at school, and she was so head over heels in love with him, she had even planned to tie the knot with him one day.

Priyanka wrote in the book, "One day Bob and I were sitting on the couch watching television, innocently holding hands, when suddenly, outside the window on the sidewalk below, I saw my aunt making her way up the stairs. I panicked. It was 2 in the afternoon and not her usual time to return. There was no way Bob could go outside the house and he and I ran to my room and I shoved him into my closet."

"Stay there until I can send her to the grocery store.' Kiran masi entered the house and started looking into each room carefully. I was sitting on my bed, with my biology book, pretending I was studying. She came to my doorway and said 'Open it' and I asked her 'open what.' 'Open your closet,' said my aunt. I was shaken as I have never seen my aunt this angry. I opened the closet door, it was a big mess: a boy came out," wrote Priyanka. "Masi called my mother and said, 'I can't believe that she lied to my face. There was a boy in her closet!'," she added.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra's book also features a lot of unseen pictures from her life. The latest picture in her book showed an unseen 'Griha Pravesh' photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while they were moving into their new home. Priyanka has also shared her unpleasant experience with a Bollywood director in her early days. In the book, she has also revealed the reason why she took up her husband Nick's last name 'Jonas' as her last name.

