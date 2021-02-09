Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'; Talks About Her Journey

Fans are very well aware of the professional struggles that Priyanka Chopra had to face before making it big in the film industry. She began her film career way back in 2002 and has since worked in a number of hit films. She eventually moved to Hollywood and has become popular there as well. While Priyanka has opened up about her personal life several times in the past, fans may have not seen her talk about certain personal issues like she has in her latest memoir. Have a look at the Instagram post in which she gives a glimpse of her book.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her self-doubts

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir titled Unfinished quite recently released for her fans to read. She has touched upon several topics that people may not have seen her talk about before. Interestingly, the actor has revealed that she never intended to become an actor or a model, but an aeronautical engineer. She only entered modelling because her brother convinced her to, so he could have their bedroom all for himself. She eventually went on to become a successful model, followed by becoming a hit actor and the rest is history.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Unfinished' Ahead Of Book Release

However, she has revealed in her book that she also had to face self-doubt during her career. In her latest Instagram post, she has given a glimpse of what to expect from the book. The post shows a video in which the actor speaks about how her career looked like it was over before it even started, along with mentioning her career being dependent on her physical appearance. The subtitles appear on the screen as Priyanka utters the sentences. She wrote in the caption of the post, “TOMORROW. ❤️ #Unfinished”.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari Share Helpline Numbers

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir is the first of its kind, where the actor has revealed in brief about her personal journey. She has worked in a number of hit films in her acting career, including Don and its sequel, Agneepath, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky Is Pink and many others. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the film The White Tiger.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Marriage Rule That She And Nick Jonas Follow

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Husband, Nick, To Feature In The Virtual Book Tour Of 'Unfinished'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.