Nick Jonas Lauds 'beautiful Wife' Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished; Says Readers Will Love It

On February 9, Nick Jonas took to his official Twitter handle to praise his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In his tweet, Nick expressed his pleasure as Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished is released. The American singer lauded his wife and concluded that the readers will love the book. Priyanka has turned writer with her first memoir and added a title of ‘Published Author’ in her kitty of achievements. Take a look at Nick Jonas' Twitter post below.

Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is out now

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Marriage Rule That She And Nick Jonas Follow

My beautiful wife @priyankachopra just added PUBLISHED AUTHOR to her already long list of achievements! Unfinished is out now! Congratulations Pri! You are all going to love this book. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 9, 2021

In his tweet, the American singer called Priyanka his ‘beautiful wife’ and informed his fans and followers that PeeCee has added ‘Published Author’ to her ‘long list of achievements’. Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick informed them that her book is out now and further congratulated her. He concluded his tweet by saying that readers will love her book.

Also read: Nick Jonas Dreams Of Having 'many' Kids With Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In her book Unfinished, Priyanka has opened up about her relationship with Nick. The actor-turned-writer has spoken about her ‘griha pravesh’ ceremony with hubby Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. Fans have already started sharing a glimpse on their social media handles. In a picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with an orange coloured dupatta covering her head. The actor can be seen carrying a steel pot on her head as she walks into the home.

📸|| Some pics of Nick and Priyanka from her new book! pic.twitter.com/QzukPkW1MC — Daily Nick Jonas (@DailyNickJonas) February 8, 2021

Also read: When Nick Jonas Helped Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Her Instagram Live Session

Describing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony”. Another picture shared by a fan showed the couple cuddling with their pet dogs named Diana, Gino and Panda. In the third picture, Priyanka along with her hubby posed together after their engagement in the month of July 2018. She described the place as the ‘magical island of Crete’.

The couple arrived in India in August 2018 for their engagement ceremony according to the Hindu rituals. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in the month of December 2018 and had a destination wedding in Jodhpur. PeeCee has talked about various different and special moments of her life in her book. She has opened up about the racism she suffered in the USA to how she was asked to get plastic surgery done.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Book 'Unfinished' Features Unseen Pic Of 'Griha Pravesh' With Nick Jonas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.