For Sophie Turner's B'day Post, Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Pick Widely Differing Angles

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday. Sophie's fans from all across the world showed their love on various social media platforms. Sophie Turner's Instagram and Twitter are getting flooded with thousands of posts wishing her the same. But the most hilarious one was shared by her brother-in-law Nick Jonas.

In his Instagram story, Nick Jonas shared his wedding picture in which Sophie is sitting candidly with Priyanka Chopra and him in the car's backseat.

All dressed in Indian wedding attire, the selfie was taken by Nick's brother Joe Jonas who was sitting in the car's front seat while his wife Sophie Turner was sitting at the backseat of the car with a scowl on her face. Nick tagged everybody in the pic and captioned 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY'. Priyanka Chopra, her sister-in-law, in her Instagram story also wished Sophie by posting her pic in a classy white shirt with the caption 'Happy birthday @sophiet'

Sophie's husband Joe also uploaded a picture of her in all chic white clothing with a matching white handbag and paired up with cool black glasses and captioned,'' Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally ðŸ’œ love you @sophiet".

Even Sophie's brother-in-law Kevin Jonas wished her Happy Birthday by sharing a story on Instagram in which Sophie's in a black dress and playing with a little girl in pink.

Her friends from the industry - actor Lupita Nyong'o and writer Maddie Spalding also wished her the same.

In a way to thank all the wishes she got, Sophie uploaded story by story to thank her well-wishers. On the work front, Sophie is currently working on a romantic crime-thriller Heavy with Daniel Zovatto.

Check out the trailer-

