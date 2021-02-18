Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Toxic Relationships Before Nick Jonas Came Along

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has added another feather to her hat with the release of her first book titled Unfinished. The White Tiger actor has narrated an array of incidents from her personal and professional lives in the newly launched novel and has been appearing on various talk shows as well to promote it as well. The former Miss World recently made an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show and spoke about her previous relationships.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her previous relationships

PeeCee recently appeared on the Rachael Ray Show and talked about how her previous relationships always ended up becoming toxic. Talking to the host, Priyanka stated that she kept making the same mistakes in her relationships before she met Nick Jonas. She added that she would always prioritize the other person which always ended up being toxic. She added that she really needed time to think about the reason why all her relationships went down the same path.

Talking further, the Barfi star added that on the advice of her best friend Tamanna and her husband Sudeep, she was asked to write down five non-negotiable things, which she did. Priyanka explained that as soon as she followed that and took a dating hiatus, started spending time on herself, and embraced life, Nick came into her life. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dated for a few months before tying the knot in the December of 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan in two wedding ceremonies, the Hindu and Christian ones.

Priyanka Chopra's latest news

The Sky Is Pink actor recently turned author with her first novel titled Unfinished, which would give the readers an insight into her life and hardships she faced in a glorious 20-year-long career in films. She recently had two successful Netflix releases with The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. She has worked in Hindi films like Mary Kom, Barfi, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky is Pink, Bajirao Mastani, Fashion, and Barfi among others. Her rise to prominence in Hollywood came with the series Quantico, wherein she portrayed the character of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish. The actor is currently in London where she is filming Amazon's spy series Citadel.

