Priyanka Chopra's Memoir 'Unfinished' Becomes No. 1 Bestseller Within A Day Of Its Release

Priyanka Chopra has been actively promoting her memoir titled Unfinished ever since its recent release. She has been all over the news following its release and scores of netizens and celebrities on social media have been talking about it. The book has been available in stores and is also been actively sold through online means. The actor has now announced on her social media that her book has become the number one bestseller on Amazon in 24 hours of its release. Have a look at her Instagram story that carries this announcement.

Priyanka Chopra has left no stone unturned in making sure that her memoir is read by as many people as possible. The actor had several virtual discussions in the past on social media and also gave a glimpse of what to expect from the book in her recent post. Her proactive promotion of her book seems to have yielded an early fruit, as she has announced in her Instagram story that Unfinished has become the number one bestseller on Amazon within 24 hours of its release. She posted a picture from Amazon India’s site, showing that her book was on the first position of the bestseller’s list.

Priyanka also penned a short message in the story, thanking her followers for the support that she has received from them. She has also been actively responding to the wishes that she has received from celebrities all over the world regarding the launch of her memoir. Priyanka has talked about several incidents in her book, including her personal and professional life, with some of the facts which haven’t been known before.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in the film The White Tiger. Almost a month prior to The White Tiger's release, Priyanka was also seen in Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes. Both the films received critical acclaim and a positive response from the audience. The actor will next be seen in Text for You and the much-awaited The Matrix 4.

