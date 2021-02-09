When Nick Jonas Helped Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Her Instagram Live Session

Nick Jonas is giving the perfect hubby vibes as a video of him helping out Priyanka Chopra fix technical issues during her Instagram live chat has gone viral. Priyanka is currently organising virtual tours for her memoir Unfinished and is interacting with fans via live sessions over social media, particularly on Instagram and Twitter. During a recent camera setup, Priyanka seems to be encountering some issues with going live and Nick comes on board instantly to help her out. When one of the netizens asks her where Nick is, Priyanka replies, "He's here making sure my light is fine." Take a look at the video here!

Priyanka Chopra's childhood photo goes viral!

Priyanka Chopra's highly awaited memoir Unfinished has hit the book-stands on Tuesday, February 9. The actress has been promoting it through various virtual meets. Ahead of the release of her book, Priyanka's friend Divya Akhouri gave her a shoutout as she shared a throwback moment from the time they were teens. In the snap from the past, Priyanka is 15 years old and is seen posing with a walkman plugged in.

Giving a shoutout to Priyanka for accomplishing so much in such a short span of time, Divya wrote on Instagram, "Some people baked focaccia bread in quarantine, but @priyankachopra went and wrote a whole book. I’m so proud of my sis! She’s done so much at such a young age that she has enough experiences for a freakin memoir. I can’t wait for the world to find out a little bit more of the person that I know and love. It’s a scary thing to put yourself completely out there and I am constantly in awe of how she does it. Always been learning from her. That second photo is from 1998 when I was 13 & she was 15 years old babiesss but as you can see, she’s always had QUEEN energy Can’t wait to see you do your thing on your book tour, Mimi didi!" Reacting to the throwback image of his spouse, Nick posted a heart-eyes emoji in the comments. Check it out below:

Don’t miss me and my girl @Lilly this Tuesday on my Unfinished book tour! Tickets are going fast so get yours now at the link below!ðŸ‘‡ðŸ½https://t.co/1eQFkeGQqL pic.twitter.com/NQT0AnRJSU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 6, 2021

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished updates

Meanwhile, in her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka will encapsulate experiences from her dual-continent, 20-year-long career as an actor and producer, her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, losing her beloved father to cancer, to marrying Nick Jonas. In the book, she addresses all the "plastic surgery" rumours, including the time when a film director and agent suggested her plastic surgery to get her "proportions fixed". She soon departed from the director and his project.

Priyanka Chopra is excited about the release of her memoir and is busy promoting it on various talk show platforms and on social media. The actress-producer was recently seen in two back-to-back Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, the latter for which she secured a spot in the BAFTA Awards of the ten names shortlist for Best Supporting Actress.

