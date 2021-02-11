Priyanka Chopra Recalls When A Director Demanded Her Undergarments Be Seen For A Song

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished sees the global superstar recounting a time when the director of a film told her that her undergarments must be seen in a seductive song sequence, or else no one will come and see the film. The book also reveals that the actor quit the project the very next day after the director of the film said those words. The star, who did not reveal the name of the film or its director, went on to share that one of her co-actors of her next film, who is a superstar today, came to her rescue after the former got a whiff of the situation. As per the book, it so happened that the very same director showed up on the sets of her next film in order to confront her, and that's when the superstar came into the picture. Moments after the superstar, who she has named in the book, had a conversation with the aforementioned director in private, he came out and spoke to The White Tiger star in a calm manner and implied that all is well now.

About Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished:

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished has finally made it to the digital book stores so that everyone can pick up a copy for themselves. The book in question sees the now-global superstar taking a trip down memory lane and reflecting on the many chapters of her personal as well as professional life. The book can be purchased from your nearest book store or one can buy an E-book from any of the digital book-selling sites.

About Priyanka Chopra's movies:

Priyanka Chopra's debut movie was the Sunny Deol-starrer The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, a film that saw her play the character of Shaheen Zakaria. Since then, she has gone on to work with a myriad of Bollywood A-listers right up until the time she landed the character of Alex Parrish on ABC Network's Thriller/Drama series, Quantico, which aired from 2015 to 2018. As far as the recent slate of Priyanka Chopra's movies is concerned, she was seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, both of which are Netflix original films. More details regarding her future projects will be revealed as and when they are made available.

