Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Priyanka Chopra Was Crowned As Miss World 2000; See Photos

Since the time of lockdown, many throwback pictures have been surfacing online. Here's a look at a few throwback pictures of Priyanka Chopra. The pictures are from the time when she was crowned as Miss World 2000. The actor won Miss World 2000 after she bagged the title of Miss India Femina 2000.

In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen glammed up in a sequinned dress. Her dress is complemented with a sequinned dupatta. She is seen donning her Miss World crown and slash as she joins her hands to pose for a picture. Not to miss her glammed up makeup and hairdo that made her look even more gorgeous.

In the second picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen standing next to Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza. This was the time when the actor won the Miss World title while Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza bagged the titles of Miss Universe and Miss Asia Pacific. Priyanka Chopra is seen smiling for a picture as she stood next to the two Bollywood divas.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra Jonas vs Anushka Sharma: Who wore floral Sabyasachi saree better?

Also Read| Father's Day: Here's what Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, others wrote for dads

Priyanka Chopra's throwback picture with Nick Jonas

While under lockdown, Priyanka Chopra has been actively updating her social media handles to keep her fans and followers entertained. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to share the very first picture she had clicked with husband Nick Jonas to celebrate the second anniversary of their first date.

In the picture, the duo is seen donning hats and striking a goofy expression as they click a selfie. She wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights... ❤️😍"

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra has a special message for Malala Yousafzai as she achieves milestone

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor has last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo.

She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

Also Read| This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas hide faces as they arrive in Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.