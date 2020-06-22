This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Hide Faces As They Arrive In Mumbai

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas visiting Mumbai with her then-boyfriend Nick Jonas to Taran Adarsh confirming Aamir Khan's new project with Kareena Kapoor Khan, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited Mumbai with Nick Jonas

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her then-boyfriend Nick Jonas on a late Thursday night two years ago. Paparazzi spotted the duo, as they had covered their faces in a thick and dark veil to avoid photographers. However, various photographers like Viral Bhayani and Yogen Shah spotted them and clicked the couple’s pictures before posting the same on their official Instagram accounts. Reports suggested that Nick Jonas was visiting to meet Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Moreover, the Bollywood actor was planning to host a housewarming party at her new bungalow and invite her friends to introduce them to Jonas.

IIFA's first-day highlights

One of Bollywood’s biggest events, IIFA kick-started on June 22, 2018, Friday. According to reports, the first leg of IIFA began at 7 pm in Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre. The evening started with the green carpet, and the event IIFA Rocks began at 9pm onwards. Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan hosted the event and celebrities including Nushrat Bharucha, Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra took the stage. Check out a few highlights from the first day of the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan's new venture

On his birthday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan confirmed that he was making the official remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. While he would be playing the titular role in the flick, Kareena Kapoor Khan would essay the female lead. Moreover, film critics and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news by posting the same on his official Twitter handle. He also mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan would share the screen space for the third time after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Check out Taran Adarsh’s tweets confirming the upcoming venture.

IT’S OFFICIAL... Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha... Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions... #Christmas 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Aamir and Kareena will share screen space for the third time, after #3Idiots and #Talaash. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Google honoured Amrish Puri's birthday

The previous year, Google honoured renowned Bollywood star, Amrish Puri, on his 87th birth anniversary on June 22, 2019, with a doodle. A Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik made the Google-Doodle and celebrated the late actor’s life and legacy. Amrish Puri was known for his iconic dialogues and memorable roles of a villain in various Hindi language movies. The actor’s line in Mr India, "Mogambo Khush Hua", went on to become quite popular and his signature dialogue. Check out the Google Doodle of Amrish Puri.



