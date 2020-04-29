Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas Is Diabetic & Had To Quarantine Immediately; Read Here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently living together in Los Angeles. The couple is in quarantine because of the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. She recently opened up about receiving the news about the pandemic and how she reacted on the same. She also explained how she took extra care of her family and husband Nick Jonas.

In a recent media interaction, Priyanka Chopra revealed that Nick is a type 1 diabetic and that is why they felt that it was important to go into quarantine immediately. She further said that she felt grateful that they are together during the quarantine. She said this because there were chances of them getting stuck in different parts of the world as they are frequently travelling.

Talking to the media house, Priyanka Chopra said that she got aware about the whole Coronavirus pandemic back in January and she had to act fast. Speaking about her mother, she said that being a physician’s daughter, she spoke to her mom and understood the severity of the COVID-19 and what it can do if not handled well.

Priyanka said that she and Nick made some quick decisions about responsible things to do and they made sure that their families are taken care of. She further said that they checked in on people and explained to them what the Coronavirus is.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together in quarantine. During the media interaction, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she is learning piano. Priyanka and Nick have been watching movies, reading and exercising too. She is very active on her social media and she is using her social media accounts to spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic to her fans. She has also done several donations to organisations to aid relief to the needy hit by COVID-19.

