Priyanka Chopra And Other Actors Who Played The Most Supportive Sisters Onscreen

Over the past few years, Bollywood has covered a wide range of concepts and issues in order to provide people with quality content. There were a few films amongst these that were based on the beautiful bond shared by family members. Here is a look at a few female leads who played the most supportive onscreen characters.

Actors who played supportive sisters

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra played a pivotal role in the 2015 drama film, Dil Dhadakne Do. The plot of this film revolved around a couple who belong to the high profile society and decide to throw an anniversary bash by taking their close family and friends on a cruise. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Ayesha Mehra who was great support for Kabir Mehra despite the stress in her own life. Dil Dhadakne Do stars Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles amongst others.

2. Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza played the female lead in the 2009 film, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. The plot of this film revolves around two best friends who later realize that they have been madly in love with each other all this while. The film was written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala. Genelia D’Souza plays the role of a sister who despises her brother but cannot survive when they are put away from each other. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na also featured actors like Imran Khan and Manjari Fadnis in pivotal roles.

3. Amrita Puri

Amrita Puri played a key role in the 2013 drama film, Kai Po Che. The plot of this film revolves around three friends who have hopes from a cricket training centre that they are planning to set up soon. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor while the story was based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat. Amrita Puri plays the role of a sister to one of the three friends who cares deeply for her brother. Kai Po Che also stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

