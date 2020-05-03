Priyanka Chopra says 'no gym, no problem' in video, netizens call workout partner 'cutest'

With the focus of fitness in recent times, gyms and other means of training have become extremely crucial, especially for celebrities. While many stars have set up gyms at their homes, some still like to venture out and give ‘gym looks’ for the paparazzi. However, this feature of the celebrity life has gone completely ignored with gyms being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Priyanka Chopra can do without the gym it seems. No, the actor is not planning on a break from working out. The Mary Kom star is working out at home itself, but interestingly without weights or any other equipment.

Priyanka has a workout partner and it’s not her husband Nick Jonas, but her niece Krishna Sky. The Desi Girl quipped how ‘no gym’ was ‘no problem’ for her as she lifted the little one.

Here’s the video

Netizens were felt awestruck with the video and posted some sweet comments. One wrote it was ‘cutest thing ever seen’, and there were emojis galore and comments like ‘aww’. Here are the reactions:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been quarantining with Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. Apart from the heartwarming posts of the couple, also with their dogs, the Baywatch star participated in some fund-raisers for COVID-19 relief, interacted with WHO doctors over information related to the disease, and announced donations for the relief efforts.

