Priyanka Chopra's Songs Ft. International Names Like Pitbull, The Chainsmokers & More

Priyanka Chopra started as an international singer with the release of her first single titled In My City in 2012. Post that, the Isn't It Romantic actor has released four more songs, with her last song in 2017 with an Australian DJ. Take a look at all the songs in which Priyanka Chopra collaborated with acclaimed international artists.

Priyanka Chopra and Will.I.Am: In My City

The Barfi! actor had become the first Bollywood star to be signed by the Creative Artists Agency from LA in July 2012. Her album was produced by RedOne. Her single even won the Best International Debut award at the People's Choice Awards. Later that year, Priyanka Chopra also received nominations in three categories for Best Female Artist, Best Song and Best Video at the World Music Awards.

Priyanka Chopra and Pitbull: Exotic

In 2013, the Mary Kom actor released her single Exotic which featured the popular American rapper Pitbull. The song ranked at number 16 position on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs category upon its debut. The song also ranked at number 74 on Canadian Hot 100 chart, and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

Priyanka and The Chainsmokers: Erase

The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor featured in this song where she collaborated with the famous American DJ and producer duo The Chainsmokers. Their song was titled Erase and it released in the year 2012.

Priyanka Chopra and Will Sparks: Young & Free

Priyanka Chopra's last International singing collaboration occurred when she collaborated with Australian DJ Will Sparks in the year 2017. The song is titled Young and Free and Priyanka had reportedly co-written this song. Post this, Priyanka hasn't sung any English songs as of yet.

Promo Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Vevo YouTube

