Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Kismat': Check Out Popular Songs From The Film

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has done many films in the Hindi film industry. Many of her recent movies are gaining audience appreciation worldwide, but Priyanka Chopra has seen her share of box office failures too. Kismat is one such film that failed to perform well at the box office. The film was a remake of the Hollywood movie Payback and was released in 2004. The songs and Priyanka Chopra's acting skills were loved by the fans and audiences. Take a look at some of the best songs from Kismat.

Sajna Se Milne Jaana

The song Sajna Se Milne Jaana is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. With a duration of 4 minutes and 15 seconds, the lyrics of Sajna Se Milne Jaana are penned by Dev Kohli, while the music has been composed by Anand Raj Anand. The song shows Priyanka Chopra's mesmerising dancing skills. The song also features Bobby Deol, who is also a lead actor in the film.

Bichi Padi Hai Aashiqui

The song Bichi Padi Hai Aashiqui from the film Kismat is sung by Anand Raj Anand. The lyrics of the song are penned by Dev Kohli and music is given by Anand Raj Anand. The song has an amazing entry of Priyanka Chopra in a gift box. Wearing a red short dress and a brown hat, the actor shows off her dancing skill in this foot-tapping number.

Mahi Mahi Mahi Mainu Challa

The song Mahi Mahi Mahi Mainu Challa is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, who is also known for other songs like Crazzy Kiya Re, Kamli, Desi Girl and many more. The lyricist of the song is Dev Kohli while music director is Anand Raj Anand. Later, in the song, along with Priyanka Chopra, her co-star Bobby Deol dances for a few seconds. This song was one of the popular songs upon the movie's release.

