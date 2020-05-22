Priyanka Chopra's Films That Featured More Than One Male Lead; See List

Actor, producer and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra have made a name for herself as a successful and prominent Bollywood actor. Since the last few years, the Bajirao Mastani actor has also emerged as one of the most sought-after international celebrities. Priyanka Chopra gained much appreciation after portraying the role of Alex Parish in ABC's crime thriller Quantico. Later, she also featured in other noted Hollywood films like Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake. The actor made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Since then, she has been widely acclaimed and applauded for her performances in movies like Aitraaz, The Sky Is Pink, Barfi!, Mary Kom and many more. Below is the list of films in which Priyanka Chopra acted with more than one male lead actor.

Dostana

Dostana was a rom-com film released in the year 2008. The plot of the movie was based on the life of two men (Abhishek and John) who pretend to be a gay couple in order to get a room in a flat owned by an attractive woman. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Neha Melwani whose character was shown as a supportive and fun-loving friend. The film was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, who also contributed to the story of the film. The film starred actors like Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol, amongst others.

Gunday

Gunday featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor along with Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film revolved around the story of two best friends. They fall in love with a cabaret dancer, which eventually causes rivalry and misunderstandings between them. Priyanka played the love interest of both Ranveer and Arjun. However, she chooses to stay with Ranveer, and it was later shown that she is actually a cop who is sent to expose both the men for their wrongdoings.

Mujhse Shadi Karogi

The plot of the film Mujhse Shaadi Karoge revolved around two roommates (Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan), who fall in love with the same girl (Priyanka Chopra). Directed by David Dhawan, the movie received immense acclaim for its direction, costumes, songs and the actors' performance. The film was massively successful at the box office and received many accolades and nominations.

