Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Quarantine Experience At Home In LA; Read Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is spending her quarantine time with husband and singer Nick Jonas in LA recently talked about stories of frontline workers who have been working sincerely throughout against COVID-19. The actress recently featured in a group discussion on social media along with other stars too, to talk about the efforts of the medical workers and their sheer dedication towards treating people. The actress even spoke about her quarantine period at home and how much she is enjoying it

Priyanka Chopra shares her quarantine story

The Sky is Pink actress expressed her happiness about staying home with her family. She even confessed that she can stay long with her family. Further, Priyanka said that for her, quarantine period was truly humbling. She said that she belongs from India and reading reports about how people are dying of hunger and not of COVID just makes her realize how much in a privileged position she is, just because she has a home to stay in which she can quarantine. She even explained that she is happy to have the ability to stay with her family and husband.

The actress even shared her valuable views about the medical community and since she belongs to a family that has doctor parents, she is completely in awe of everything they have been doing. Further, Priyanka narrated the story of a nurse in the US. Along with her, everyone spoke up for a cause as they narrated the stories of health workers, volunteers at refugee camps, and everyone else fighting this battle of Coronavirus.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is selected among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors who are invited as the ambassadors of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year-round. Besides Priyanka, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also been selected as an ambassador for TIFF which will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is scheduled to kick off from September 10 to September 19, 2020.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anurag Kashyap will be the ambassadors of TIFF 2020 alongside noted personalities like Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman, Martin Scorsese, Nadine Labaki, Alfonso Cuarón, Riz Ahmed, Tantoo Cardinal, Rian Johnson, Jason Reitman, Isabelle Huppert, Claire Denis, Atom Egoyan, Viggo Mortensen, Zhang Ziyi, David Oyelowo, Lulu Wang, Rosamund Pike, Sarah Gadon, and Denis Villeneuve, among various others.

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

