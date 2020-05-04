US Man Accused Of Accidentally 'marrying' Priyanka Chopra In 2014 Recalls '1 Min Of Fame'

Priyanka Chopra’s fans who weren't so clued in were shocked, as recently, a man said that he was the first to 'marry' the actor back in 2014, though by mistake. Brandon Schuster, who presents himself as a film and television lover, recently shared a throwback picture on his social media handle, with Priyanka Chopra. In the picture, he can be seen greeting Priyanka with a garland at an event and then cited how he later discovered that it also generally considered a wedding tradition in India.

Along with the throwback picture, Brandon Schuster also wrote saying that he got ‘married’ to Priyanka Chopra in the year 2014. He said that he welcomed Priyanka to an event by putting a garland on her, and then further realised, or was made to, that it was symbolic of ‘marriage’ in the Hindu tradition.

He further added, “The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day.” The incident was misreported by a section of the Indian media that year.” Check out the post below.

I got “married” to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a “green carpet” event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized “marriage” in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day. pic.twitter.com/wt1Q0S3NBF — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 1, 2020

Brandon Schuster's tweet came in response to American actor Chrissy Teigen’s tweet. She has tweeted asking fans, “Have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it’s so stupid… I would like to see it.”

Brandon had further tweeted saying that this picture had been misreported saying that they have got married and since then it is a running joke. He further revealed in another tweet that he is embarrassed with how the picture had been blown out of proportion. Read the tweets below.

I am fully aware. Someone had misreported that we got "married" because of that picture and it's been a funny running joke ever since! — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 2, 2020

I'm learning that real fast. I keep seeing these false news articles today "claiming" that I was married to her first. I'm so embarrassed with how this has been blown out of proportion. — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 2, 2020

Priyanka and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is married to American actor-singer, Nick Jonas. The duo tied the knot in December 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The two keep sharing adorable pictures on their social media handles giving fans a glimpse of their happy married life.

