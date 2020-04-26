Priyanka Chopra's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks You Must Check Out

In 2015, Priyanka Chopra made history as the first Bollywood actress to get a leading role in a prime-time American TV-show, Quantico. She has also made the May 2016 cover of a leading magazine, meriting a place among the "100 Most Influential People" with a tribute penned by Dwayne Johnson. She is also widely noted for her unique sense of style and fashion. With all that said now, here are some of her best Red Carpet moments:

Oscar Looks

In this mermaid dress, Priyanka looks stunning. This was from Oscars in 2019. She has captioned it by wishing the luck to the nominees of the night.

Cannes outfit

After mermaid gown and the beautiful dress, Priyanka has worn the red velvet dress and the golden scarf at the Cannes night. She looks amazing in her makeup and extraordinary dress.

At Met Gala

Priyanka, here, walks into Met Gala with Nick Jonas. She was not only wearing heavy makeup but also her dress and hairstyle were quite unique and stylish. She won the best dress and makeup award. Every style which she has adopted looks stunning, according to her fans.

Priyanka in Red

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning in her red dress. She was seen wearing the red dress at Emmy 2019. She had also posted another picture of herself at Emmy Awards in which is she is wearing a white dress with fur at the end.

