Priyanka Chopra Has Most Adorable Raksha Bandhan Wish For Brothers, Check Post

Priyanka Chopra is often seen sharing pictures with her brother Siddharth and her cousins on her social media handles. And now, celebrating the festival of brother-sister love, Raksha Bandhan, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her with her brothers. Priyanka also penned an adorable message for them along with the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a picture from her wedding day where one can see Priyanka walking down the aisle with her brothers. The picture shared by the actor is too cute to miss as it shows how she and her brothers are so connected. Along with the pic, Chopra also wrote a sweet message for them.

Priyanka went on to wish everyone celebrating and also to her ‘incredible brood of brothers’ a ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan’. She also went on to write saying that she always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Chopra added that she feels blessed to have such ‘wonderful, sensitive supportive men’ in her corner. She concluded saying, ‘I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of the tradition... waiting for my gifts’. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Inspired By Sonu Sood's Gesture & Michelle Obama's Podcast?

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. They went on to laud the actor and her brothers for their sweet bond with each other. Some fans also went on to wish her a Happy Raksha Bandhan. One of the users wrote, “This picture is so amazing! {Perfect}!” While the other one said, “love this”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Shares Poolside Selfie Giving Major Summer Vibes To Fans

On the work front

Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's directorial film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The Don actor will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez's much-awaited film We Can Be Heroes. She had also signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel that is created by Antony and Joe Russo.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series that is based on Ma Anand Sheela and it will reportedly be co-produced by her.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Favourite Dish Made By Hubby Nick Jonas

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Shares Things That Inspired Her During This Week; See Posts Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.