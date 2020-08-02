Priyanka Chopra Inspired By Sonu Sood's Gesture & Michelle Obama's Podcast?

Amid the harrowing and certain times of Coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and tried to bring in some positivity. On her Twitter, she posted a series of tweets which made her happy or inspired her despite the tough times. These include actor Sonu Sood's kind gesture, a Mumbai street-dweller passing her SSC exams and an endangered tiger spotted in Indonesia. Here's what this is about.

Priyanka Chopra inspired by Sonu Sood

Recently, actor Sonu Sood has sent a tractor to a poor farmer in Andhra Pradesh. The man did not have enough money to rent ox to help plough his field and instead, his daughters stepped in for the work. Moved by the man's plight, Sood sent him the vehicle after already saving millions during the lockdown. Priyanka hailed the actor on Twitter and shared his story for the world to see.

Priyanka Chopra excited for Michelle Obama's first podcast with the former US president

The second thing that seems to inspire Priyanka Chopra is Michelle Obama's podcast. The latter has launched it only this week and the first episode features former US President, Barak Obama. Priyanka shared her excitement on Twitter, tagging the link to Michelle Obama's podcast.

@MichelleObama launched a podcast this week and I can’t wait to listen to the first episode featuring none other than, former President @BarackObama. https://t.co/cmDzqqXhAV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Priyanka Chopra encourages a Mumbai street dweller for further studies

According to recent reports, Asma Sheikh (17 years), a girl who lives on the streets of Mumbai successfully passed her SSC exams. She expressed her desire to study further with the arts. Many people have come forward to help her achieve her dreams. Priyanka also seems happy for the girl and tweeted about the news encouraging her to pursue the dream of higher studies.

Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old street dweller from Mumbai passed her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam and wants to pursue Arts for further studies. A number of people have come forward to help and encourage her to continue her studies. You got this! â°https://t.co/PrEVAkEj9T — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 1, 2020

Priyanka Chopra excited for the first Muslim sitcom, Ramy to win an Emmy nomination

Ramy is a Muslim sitcom which focuses on the life of a first-generation American Muslim on his spiritual journey in his politically divided locality of New Jersey. The sitcom starring Muslim actors became the first to win an Emmy nomination. Priyanka Chopra on Twitter hailed the news and said how she loved seeing this kind of progress in Hollywood.

An endangered tiger species spotted in Thailand makes Priyanka Chopra happy

Lastly, what brought happiness to Priyanka Chopra was an endangered tiger species spotted in the forests of Thailand after four years. The several camera traps placed in the forest has captured footage of an Indochinese tiger after four years. This seems to have raised the hopes that the species can be preserved in Thailand.

Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Sonu Sood Instagram, Michelle Obama Instagram

