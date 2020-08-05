Priyanka Chopra & Ram Charan Starrer Zanjeer's 13 Iconic Dialogues You Must Take A Look At

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon, who has been an indispensable part of several movies both in Bollywood and Hollywood. It is an astounding fact, that the Exotic singer has featured in numerous Hindi movies, which are remakes of some cult classics. Like Agneepath, Zanjeer, Don etc. Focussing on Zanjeer, in 2013, Priyanka shared screen space with South superstar Ram Charan for the first time. Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, Zanjeer was packed with some impressive lines which certainly made an impact. Here we have listed some of the most iconic dialogues from the Priyanka Chopra starrer. Take a look-

Memorable And Iconic Dialogues From Ram Charan-Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Zanjeer'

"Kal tak mere paas tumhe na chune ke orders they ... aaj tumhari maarne ke tarike hai"

"Tere paas do options hai ... ya apne pairon pe chal ... ya mere kandhe par"

"Aapka pasina garmi se nikla ya darr se?"

"Aakhri Hasi Uski Nahi Honi Chahiye Vijay, Just Destroy Him"

"Main India Ek Shaadi Dekhne Aayi Thi.. Maine Murder Dekha Hain"

"Aadmi khatam ... lalach khatam

Agar good news nahi suna ... toh tera family bad news sunega"

"Shak jab tak kam hai toh theek hai ... bimaari ban jaaye toh musibat khadi kar deta hai"

"Kanoon ke haath lambe hote hai ... pair nahi"

"I'll write what is right"

"Mujhe seniors bulate hai firing dene ... ya criminals dhamki dene"

"Main ghisne ke liye tayaar hoon ... ghiskar chalne ke liye nahi"

"Chicken aur chicks ... the two "Meows" of life"

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan, many other popular actors also played vital roles in the action-thriller movie Zanjeer. These include Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Mahie Gill, and Atul Kasbekar. Its is an engaging story of an honest cop named Vijay (Ram Charan), who pledges to exterminate a gangster named Teja (Prakash Raj). Fortunately, he eventually manages to do so with the help of his lady love Mala (Priyanka Chopra), and Sher Khan ( Sanjay Dutt).

Zanjeer is a must-watch for high octane action sequences, stellar performances and, catchy dialogues. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's next most anticipated project is The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. Ramin Bahrani is directing the film. The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's popular novel under the same title. The movie will have an OTT release on the popular platform Netflix.

