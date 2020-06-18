Priyanka Chopra's 'Aap Ki Khatir' And Other Romantic Movies Directed By Dharmesh Darshan

Dharmesh Darshan is a highly celebreated Indian Filmmaker in Bollywood. The star director first rose to fame with his debut film Lootere in 1993, which was an action flick starring Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla. Lootere turned to be a commercial success and since then Dharmesh has made many spectacular films in varied genres. However, his mastery remains love stories and romantic drama. So let's take a look at some notable Dharmesh Darshan's romantic movies.

List of Dharmesh Darshan's Best Romantic Dramas

1. Aap Ki Khatir (2006)

Aap Ki Khatir starring Priyanka Chopra and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles is one of the most fun-loving romantic dramas ever made by Dharmesh Darshan. This Priyanka Chopra starrer is a riveting story about a young woman Anu who appoints a charming man named Aman (Akshaye) to accompany her to her sister's marriage. Priyanka Chopra fakes a relationship with Aman in order to make his ex-beau jealous, and win him back. Dino Morea played the second lead in Aap Ki Khatir by Dharmesh Darshan. Music by Himesh Reshammiya of this multi-starrer film is the backbone of Aap Ki Khatir, an adorable rom-com, which is a must-watch if you are a Priyanka Chopra Jonas fan.

2. Bewafaa (2005)

As the name suggests Bewafa is a romantic drama based on the concept of infidelity and extramarital affair. Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor played the lead roles in this Dharmesh Darshan flick. Sushmita Sen also played a pivotal role in this romantic drama. Wherein Kareena cheats on her husband played by Anil Kapoor with former-lover Akshay Kumar. However, she later realises her love for Anil and bids adieu to Akshay, who takes this decision of her with a pinch of salt. Sushmita Sen and Kareena played sisters in the film, and post-Sushmita's death in the film, Bebo ties the knot with her husband Anil, to fill the void in his life.

3. Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya (2002)

Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya featuring Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar in lead roles is another emotional romantic tale. Karisma and Abhishek played a married couple in the Dharmesh Darshan film. Due to some misunderstandings, the much in love couple separates. Post-separation, Karisma works for Akshay, who falls for her innocence. But somehow just a few days before the marriage of Akshay-Karishma's, Abhishek re-enters in Karisma's life and dynamics of their relationship changes. The dramatic scenes keep you engaged throughout the Dharmesh Darshan movie.

4. Dhadkan (2000)

Dhadkan is nothing short of a masterpiece by Dharmesh Darshan. Dhadkan is an iconic film by the famous filmmaker. From songs, dialogues, story, everything about Dhadkan was a rage in the 2000s era. Suniel Shetty irrespective of playing an antagonist won millions of hearts with his performance in the Dharmesh Darshan movie. Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel played the lead roles. Suniel Shetty's character Dev is unarguably one of the most popular characters ever played by an actor in Hindi Cinema. It took more than five years to make this film, which did record-breaking business at the box-office.

5. Raja Hindustani (1996)

Raja Hindustani starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is another memorable film by the filmmaker. Raja Hindustani is a story about a simple and middle-class taxi-driver/guide, who falls in love with a modern and rich girl customer. The duo gets hitched but post-marriage trouble in paradise ensues due to economical differences. A hard-hitting drama with a breathtaking performance by the actors. Blockbuster hit by Dharmesh which is a must-watch.

