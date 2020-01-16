Priyanka Chopra Reveals That She Despises E-mails And Has Over 3 Million Unread Messages

Priyanka Chopra will soon be featuring in her husband Nick Jonas' latest music video, What A Man Gotta Do. The actor recently had an interview with a fashion magazine where she spoke about Nick's upcoming song. During the interview, the massively popular actor also revealed that she had more than three million unread e-mails on her phone and that she hated replying to them.

During the interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about a party trick that she often showed her friends. She said that she would show her friends her phone's home screen. She would then ask them to see all the numbers on the little mail icon. She revealed that she had so many unread e-mails that people could not even see the whole number as there were too many.

Priyanka Chopra stated that while she liked to get work done on her phone, she hated e-mails. She then spoke about her dislike for responses such as 'ok' and 'Take care', saying that they do not tell you anything useful. She just cannot handle such replies and often ignores them, due to which she has almost three million unread e-mails on her phone.

The actor further revealed that if someone wanted to contact her, they needed to call or text her as she never checked her Instagram messages. Later in the interview, Priyanka Chopra also disclosed that she does not really have a workout routine. She stated that she should workout and had every intention of doing so. However, every day she would tell herself that she would start tomorrow, and tomorrow never truly comes.

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India, only a day before the release of Nick Jonas' song, What A Man Gotta Do. This will be the second time that the actor will feature in one of Nick's song. Priyanka first featured in a music video with her husband Nick in the Jonas Brothers' comeback song, Sucker. What a Man Gotta Do is soon going to be released worldwide on January 17, 2020.

