From Naveen Andrews To Priyanka Chopra, Indian-American Actors Who Made Us Proud Globally

English television has now been a staple in the Indian entertainment consumer's entertainment diet for a while. It is undoubtedly a matter of pride whenever we watch one of our favourite shows and a person of Indian origin shows up on the small screen. Here are the people of Indian origin that did us proud by making it on the small screen of the world of English television. Read ahead to know more-

Popular Indian-American actors in US television shows

Naveen Andrews, Lost

We all remember Naveen Andrews from the Gurinder Chadha film Balle Balle, Amritsar to LA!. But, his most remarkable performance has to be as Sayid Jarrah on the super-hit TV series, Lost. The British-Indian actor has also been seen in several other movies and TV shows and is certainly going to stick around for a while.

Priyanka Chopra, Quantico

Hailing from a small town in India to becoming a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra has proved to everyone that hard work and perseverance always pays off. The wife of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra became a superstar in the Indian film industry and later took to American small screen by storm when she starred in Quantico, which went on for three seasons. She even won People's Choice Awards twice for her role in the show.

Indira Varma, Game of Thrones

Indira Varma is definitely known to us as the paramour of the deceased, Oberyn Martell, on the TV series of the decade, Game Of Thrones. She is the only actor of the Indian origin to be a part of a show this huge. She has also appeared in other TV series, such as Bones, Psychos, Rome, Human Target and World Without End.

Kal Penn, House M.D

Kal Penn got famous when he joined the super-hit drama, House M.D as Lawrence Kutner as well as the character Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series. Penn has also worked in the critically acclaimed movie The Namesake that starred Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Tabu in the lead roles. He has also featured in many television series, like How I Met Your Mother, NYPD Blue, 24, and House. In the year 2010, he served as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration.

Sendhil Ramamurthy, Heroes

Sendhil Ramamurthy has been the part of the recurring cast on superhero drama, Heroes. He has also been seen making appearances on several other shows, including The Office (US), Grey's Anatomy, Ellen, Covet Affairs, Numb3rs and many more. He even did American movies like Blind Dating, It's a Wonderful Afterlife, and Orient Express.

