Priyanka Chopra Confesses She Loves To 'steal' Husband Nick Jonas' Clothes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Priyanka recently shared a picture of herself wearing the clothes of her husband, Nick Jonas. She took to her Instagram handle and shared her picture along with Nick Jonas wearing the same pair of clothes with the popular ‘how it started’ meme. Here’s how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked wearing the same pair of clothing.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post is all about trending meme

Priyanka illustrated her quirky side by putting on her husband’s clothes in public. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a story where she made a meme on Nick Jonas and herself through the popular ‘how it started’ meme. She hilariously shared their pictures in which she added Nick Jonas’ picture under the title ‘where it started’ while on the other she added her picture wearing that same attire and put it under ‘where it ended up’. Through this meme, she hilariously depicted the white attire’s journey from Nick Jonas' wardrobe to her wardrobe. She also mentioned husband Nick Jonas in that story and stated how she loves to steal his clothes.

Nick Jonas’ white outfit can be seen on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post in which she can be seen wearing it while she is away with her pet. She can be seen taking a walk on the streets with her pet, Diana. Her fans liked her post and showered love for her as well as her pet, Diana. See how her fans reacted to her amazing outfit along with tons of love for her and Diana.



Also Read Priyanka Chopra Spreads Positivity Amid Pandemic, Says 'Everything Will Be Ok'

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Immunity Boosters List Which She Swears By

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram is full of pictures that have her pet along with her. She is extremely fond of Diana and doesn't miss out to share her beautiful clicks on her social media. Here's one of the recent ones from Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram where she can be seen with her adorable little pet, who also has an Instagram page under her name.

She shares cute and memorable pictures of her pet on that page. In her recent picture, she is holding Diana in her arms while she is wrapped in a towel. In the caption, she stated that Diana is her favourite co-worker. This picture and caption made the day of her fans who complimented her picture and stated that Priyanka and Diana are their favourite duo.

Also read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Adorable Pic With Her Niece Krishna, Says 'Miss Home'

Also read Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Sister Parineeti, Says 'Miss You Tons'

Image Source- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.