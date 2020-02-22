Priyanka Chopra Rocks Casual & Comfy Look At The Airport As She Arrives In India; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra recently created waves on the internet after her Grammys 2019 white kimono-type dress became the talk to the town. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and is now gearing up for her next Netflix release titled The White Tiger. The actor also makes headlines with her adorable moments with Nick Jonas. The desi girl who keeps flying to and fro from India to abroad was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport in a casual look.

Priyanka Chopra rocks a casual and comfy look on the airport

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently got papped by the media on the airport donning a casual outfit. The Isn't It Romantic actor sported a white casual sweatshirt that had floral imprints on it. She opted for faded blue denim jeans. Not to miss the quirky boots that added more glamour to her look. Check out Priyanka Chopra's photos here.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra will be seen essaying the character Ma Sheela Anand in Amazon Studios' movie- Sheela. Ma Sheela Anand was reportedly the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981-1985. She managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon and the United States. The movie will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson and will be co-produced under the banner of Priyanka’s production firm Purple Pebble Pictures.

Apart from this, the actor also has other projects in the pipeline. Some reports say that PeeCee will be seen in a prominent role in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming- We Can Be Heroes. Meanwhile, her Bollywood release The Sky Is Pink received a warm welcome at the box office. Fans were amazed to witness Chopra's comeback in Bollywood after Bajirao Mastani.

#TBT Miss World at 18 years old... the turn of the millennium.. the year 2000! Wow feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. pic.twitter.com/matEoM8gaV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 13, 2020

