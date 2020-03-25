When Priyanka Chopra Said She Wouldn't 'dare' To Sing A Duet Song With Nick Jonas

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the Bollywood film industry, Priyanka Chopra has time and again shunned the image of a quintessential Bollywood heroine, as the actor has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her career. Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys a massive fan following in the west, has also entertained the audience with her songs, as the singer has voiced many chartbusters in the past. However, Priyanka Chopra once revealed that she wouldn’t dare to sing a duet with her husband, Nick Jonas. Here is why.

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra's Films Faced Box Office Clashes | 'Zanjeer', 'Aitraaz' & More

Even though Priyanka was seen in the Jonas brother’s much-loved video song, the actor once mentioned in an interview that crooning along with Nick Jonas is not something she imagines to do. Adding to the same, Priyanka Chopra said that she loves music but she doesn't have that kind of education in the field and therefore wouldn’t jam with her husband.

Furthermore, Priyanka added that Nick Jonas is a musical prodigy, as he makes songs, writes lyrics and composes music all by himself. Chopra also said that the pop-singer does a special performance for her 'every morning' and revealed that she doesn't have to turn on the radio in the morning, as Nick plays the piano and sings for her live.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' Was Amrish Puri's Last Film? Know More

What's next for Priyanka?

Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes, which story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. The actor also has Matrix 4 under her kitty.

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra Spoke Highly Of Her Duchess Friend Meghan Markle

As per reports, Priyanka has also been approached with the story of Sheela Ambalal Patel who became Ma Anand Sheela, one of the leaders in the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s, who used illegal tactics to silence local dissenters in Antelope, Oregon.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' Was Amrish Puri's Last Film? Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.