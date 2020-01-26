The Debate
How Priyanka Chopra Stole The Limelight From Jonas Brothers In 'What A Man Gotta Do'

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra recently featured in Jonas Brothers' new song 'What a Man Gotta Do.' Here is all you need to know on how she stole the limelight from others

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are 'couple goals' in the truest sense.The two global icons, despite travelling world across to fulfill their professional commitments, take out time for each other and give their fans a glimpse of their life through their social media posts. The two not only share a lot of photos and videos on their social media handles but they also appear in many music videos together. However, PeeCee sometimes steals the limelight from the singer. Here are some of the times when fans admired Priyanka and she stole the show completely.

Also Read: Nick Jonas' Met Gala Outfits That You Must Check Out Right Away

Jonas Brothers - What A Man Gotta Do YouTube

The recentent release of the Jonas brothers', a romantic number was soulful and stole the heart of the listeners with its wondrous music and the incredible voice of the Brothers. But more than the song, it was Priyanka Chopra and Nick's chemistry that added spice to the video. The track showcases how the Jonas Brothers respect and adore their wives. Fans went crazy as soon as the video was released online. They filled the comment section with praises for the Desi Girl. 

Fans showering love on PeeCee's appearance in the video song

 

Instagram post for 'What A Man Gotta Do' on Jan 15

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Fans React on the post 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a passionate New Year kiss on the beach; see the pic

Priyanka's Instagram post on January 16

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

How fans reacted on the post

 Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' combined net worth which will blow your mind

 Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ring in 2020 with a perfect kiss, Watch the video

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas enjoy the sunshine together after snowy mountains, see all the pictures

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
