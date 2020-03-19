Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans To 'stock Up Love' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; See Her Full Message

The widespread of coronavirus or COVID-19 is a cause of concern for people around the world. Several places are under quarantine and people are requested to stay home. Many celebrities are urging fans to be safe and take precautions. A global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an important message during such time. Read to know more

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra On Rumours During Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Misinformation Can Spread Panic'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ stock up message

COVID-19 has led to social distancing and people are urged to stay at home. As a precautionary measure, many are stocking up essential items for future use. This has even lead to a shortage of supplies at several places.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned the situation in her recent post. She asked everyone to stock up on joy, love, compassion, gratitude and kindness with a video. PeeCee even urged everyone to look after others in such a critical situation.

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Her Comfort Food And It Is Similar To Yours

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been talking about spreading awareness on coronavirus for a few days. She has posted pictures and videos and told people about steps that should be taken to protect one’s health. She has also mentioned that Namaste is an old but new way to greet people now in video. See a few of her posts below-.

Also Read | COVID-19:Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Nominated By WHO To Join 'SafeHands' Challenge

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ First Amazon Prime Web Series Title Just Got Revealed?

COVID-19 had led to a shutdown in Bollywood. The cinema authorities have stopped production or filming of most films until March 31, 2020. Movies that were supposed to release have been pushed ahead, be it in Hollywood or Bollywood. Celebrities across the world are requesting fans to follow the necessary steps in order to be safe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.