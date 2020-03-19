The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans To 'stock Up Love' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; See Her Full Message

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing awareness about coronavirus or COVID-19. Read to know about her powerful stock up message and more information

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

The widespread of coronavirus or COVID-19 is a cause of concern for people around the world. Several places are under quarantine and people are requested to stay home. Many celebrities are urging fans to be safe and take precautions. A global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an important message during such time. Read to know more

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra On Rumours During Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Misinformation Can Spread Panic'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ stock up message

COVID-19 has led to social distancing and people are urged to stay at home. As a precautionary measure, many are stocking up essential items for future use. This has even lead to a shortage of supplies at several places.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned the situation in her recent post. She asked everyone to stock up on joy, love, compassion, gratitude and kindness with a video. PeeCee even urged everyone to look after others in such a critical situation.  

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Her Comfort Food And It Is Similar To Yours

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been talking about spreading awareness on coronavirus for a few days. She has posted pictures and videos and told people about steps that should be taken to protect one’s health. She has also mentioned that Namaste is an old but new way to greet people now in video. See a few of her posts below-.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | COVID-19:Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Nominated By WHO To Join 'SafeHands' Challenge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ First Amazon Prime Web Series Title Just Got Revealed?

COVID-19 had led to a shutdown in Bollywood. The cinema authorities have stopped production or filming of most films until March 31, 2020. Movies that were supposed to release have been pushed ahead, be it in Hollywood or Bollywood. Celebrities across the world are requesting fans to follow the necessary steps in order to be safe.

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
