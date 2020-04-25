This Day That Year: When Sonam Kapoor And Priyanka Chopra Made Headlines

Did you know that this day last year Priyanka Chopra welcomed a new family member and Parineeti Chopra called herself an aunt? Yes, on April 25, 2019, Priyanka Chopra welcomed home her new baby/pet, Bailey Chopra. And to celebrate this special day, Parineeti Chopra shared an adorable picture on her social media handle. She also revealed that he named Bailey when he was brought home. Check out the picture below.

Interestingly, on this day in 2018, Radhika Apte, Usha Jadhav opened up about Bollywood’s dark secrets? Yes, on April 25, 2018, Radhika Apte and few other Bollywood celebs opened up about the dark secrets of Bollywood. Actors such as Richa Chadda and Swara Bhasker opened up that they were victims of the casting couch. Radhika Apte also said that she hoped that there is no discrimination in Bollywood and that everyone is treated equally.

In the same year on this day, April 25, 2018, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker refused to talk in Saroj Khan’s defence of casting couch statement. Back then, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker were asked to give their opinion on Saroj Khan’s shocking statement on casting couch in Bollywood. During the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, while Sonam Kapoor had replied saying that she would discuss the matter somewhere else, Swara Bhasker said that she will answer these questions on a one-on-one basis on Twitter.

Did you know in 2019 on this day, Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a video ohf hers skating and as the video ended she can be seen falling down? Yes, on April 25, 2019, Fatima Sana Shaikh was skating on an empty road. While she was at it, the end of the video showed her falling but wasn’t recorded. Fans immediately took to their social media handle to ask if she was okay. She later revealed that she is okay.

