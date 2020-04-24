Priyanka Chopra set up a production company named Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015. Under her production house, she has released many language films including Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Nepalese, Assamese, Hindi and even Punjabi. As of now, the production house has released a total of 10 films since its inception. Her production house has released 4 Marathi films as of now. Take a look at the hit Marathi songs from the acclaimed Marathi films released under Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka Chopra's hit Marathi songs from her movies as a producer

Ventilator

Ventilator is a Marathi language movie released in 2016, it is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of the Kamerkar family. The movie was massively loved by the audience to such an extent that the movie got a Gujarati remake with the same name. Take a look at the hit movie song sung by Priyanka Chopra called Baba and another hit song titled Ya Re Ya from the movie that were loved by the audience.

Firebrand

The Netflix movie titled Firebrand featured Usha Jadhav, Sachin Khedekar and Girish Kulkarni in the lead roles. The film was released in 2018 and saw the protagonist as a feminist divorce lawyer while dealing with her own personal life trauma. Check out the song from the movie Firebrand called Inch Inch. The Marathi song is sung in the voice of Shaan and Rekha Bharadwaj.

Kaay Re Rascalaa

The 2017 comedy Marathi movie titled Kaay Re Rascalaa saw the story of a man named Raja and how he thinks of using his opportunistic ways to get things in his life. He then partners with a young kid so as earn a lot of money. All this ends up creating numerous complicated and hilarious circumstances. The cast includes Gaurav Ghatnekar, Bhagyashree Mote, Akshar Kothari, Aishwarya Sonar, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, SupriyaPathare, Nihar Gite. Take a look at this fun romantic song called Kohinoor from the comedy movie.

