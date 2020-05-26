Unseen Pic Of The Day: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ 'baby Face' Pic Is ‘Aww-dorable’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples. From being goofy together from celebrating each other's achievements, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give many reasons to flutter the 'NickYanka' hearts of their fans time and again. Recently, an unseen picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been going viral on social media wherein one of the fan clubs of Priyanka has shared. It shows how the 'baby face challenge' of the couple would look like.

This is how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would look like if they take the Baby face challenge

The 'Baby face challenge' on Snapchat had fast become viral among social media users. Users were also left wondering what would their favourite celebrity look like if they took up the challenge. However, if some are wondering how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would look with this challenge, they need not wait any longer as one of the PeeCee fans gave a glimpse of it and the result is oh-so-adorable.

The picture has the 'baby' filter on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wherein they had posed together at one of their public appearances. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen raising the cuteness meter several notches in the picture. The picture has a baby Priyanka Chopra donning a purple gown along with silver dangler earrings.

At the same time, a baby Nick Jonas can be seen in a black and white tuxedo. Priyanka Chopra along with Nick in their 'baby' avatars truly makes way for an endearing sight. Check out the picture which one of Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs shared on their social media.

Nick Jonas revealed about teaching how to play the piano to Priyanka Chopra

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas appeared in an interview with Sirus XM recently. The Sucker singer revealed in the interview that his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a big help during his The Voice live telecast recording from home. He was also asked about teaching the Sky Is Pink actor playing the piano, to which he said that she picks things up really fast, as she has musical talent in her. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently spending their lockdown together in their Los Angeles residence.

