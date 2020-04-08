Priyanka Chopra 'can't Thank All The Healthcare Providers Enough' On World Health Day

Every year, April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day to draw worldwide attention on one of the major topics of concern, i.e importance of global health. However, taking into consideration the difficult times that the whole world is going through this year, it is necessary to salute the spirit of every doctor and other healthcare providers, who are putting their lives in danger to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. As a token of respect and appreciation for all the paramedics across the globe, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to thank them on World Health Day.

Priyanka Chopra expresses 'utmost gratitude for those healing the world', on World Health Day

On April 7, 2020, The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle to laud and thank all the healthcare providers, started by Twitter's official page on World Health Day. Chopra reposted the tweet and asked her fans to do the same, by penning down a heartfelt message. Check out her tweet below:

I grew up in a family with many doctors and healthcare providers & have utmost gratitude for those healing the world today. We can't thank you enough for what you're doing for us. ❤️👏 Is there someone you'd like to thank on #WorldHealthDay? https://t.co/YTBJN7Di9z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 8, 2020

Priyanka Chopra was a part of Amitabh Bachchan's recent short film titled Family, which went viral on social media. She also shared the short film on her Instagram handle. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Shiva Rajkumar also featured in it. All the celebrities from various film industries came together to share an important message of staying home amid the COVID-19 lockdown with their fans.

