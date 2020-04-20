Priyanka Chopra Thanks Artists For Making 'One World Concert' A Success

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account where she thanked the World Health Organisation, Global Citizen and Lady Gaga for being able to raise $127 million for COVID-19 relief through a virtual concert. The One World: Together At Home concert was conducted recently and artists from around the world joined in and performed to raise funds for COVID 19 relief.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Lady Gaga and other artists

Some of the artists who were a part of the show included Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, Shahrukh Khan, Lizzo, Celine Dion and the Rolling Stones. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Priyanka Chopra throws light on the conditions of people living in refugee camps

Moreover, Priyanka Chopra thanked all the healthcare workers, essential service providers and everyone who has been risking their life and health to take care of the general public every single day. Priyanka Chopra also threw light on the problems that are being faced by people who are living in refugee camps across the globe and do not have the option of ‘social distancing’. She added in her social media that she has witnessed first-hand, some of the overcrowded and unliveable conditions in some of the refugee camps. She further added that in order to add the spread of Coronavirus disease in these specific communities, the needs are basic which include healthcare, clean water and sanitation.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

