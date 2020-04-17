Hrithik Roshan's Childhood Pic Proves He Was Always Focused On His Biceps

An unseen picture of Hrithik Roshan has been doing the rounds on the internet lately and fans have been going gaga about it. It is an old picture from the childhood days of Hrithik Roshan where he can be seen flexing his biceps for the camera as he poses like a superhero. Hrithik Roshan is admired by his fans for his fitness and his Greek God-like physique, therefore when the unseen childhood picture of the actor surfaced the internet, fans made a collage of his childhood picture and his recent picture and said that baby Hrithik was all about biceps. Check out the picture below.

Unseen Pic of the Day: Baby Hrithik was all about the biceps

The picture reveals that from the time he was a kid to the time when he is admired for his Greek God-like physique, he sure has come a long way through sheer determination. Over the years, actor Hrithik Roshan has built up muscles or lost weight according to the roles he was doing to make his character look more convincing. The picture is a motivation for his fans to never stop working towards achieving what one really wants.

Here is another post from Hrithik Roshan's childhood

