Priyanka Chopra To Ranveer Singh: B-town Celebs Who Rock The Cheetah Print Flawlessly

The cheetah print attire is too much into the limelight these days and the Bollywood celebrities have joined the bandwagon of sporting animal prints to give their outfit an outlandish yet extraordinaire look. Be it Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, amongst others, these Bollywood actors have sported this print attire with out-and-out grace. Here's a look at actors who donned the cheetah print like a boss!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sported an amazing cheetah print jacket for one of her happy days in foreign. She teamed her outfit with white sneakers and classy sunglasses. The White Tiger actor defined royalty in her stunning outfit.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh pulled off an all-cheetah print suit and pant for one his events. Not to miss his quirky sunglasses that complimented his outfit. The Gully Boy actor completed his look with a pair of glossy golden shoes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor shelled out some chill vibes in her cheetah print outfit. Looked like she indeed had some fun-time with Arjun Kapoor. The Laal Singh Chhadha actor ditched makeup and looked ravishing.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline gave some boss-like vibes in her cheetah print formal blazer. She opted for a neat hairdo and went on for minimal makeup. The Mere Ange Mein 2.0 actor ditched accessories and looked flawless.

Neha Kakkar

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar sported an animal print attire for one of her friend's birthday bash. She left her hair stick-straightened, applied minimal makeup and looked perfect.

