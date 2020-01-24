Take Inspiration From Sara Ali Khan For Your Vacation Wardrobe

Sara Ali Khan has an impressive holiday diary. The actor often jets off to exotic locations for vacations, leaving fans green in envy. She also manages to look her best on these holiday trips giving fashion goals to women everywhere. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to nail the perfect holiday look like Sara Ali Khan:

Maldives holiday of Sara Ali Khan

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Sweetly Responds With A 'haanji' When Called By The Paps

Sometime back, Sara Ali Khan was seen vacationing in the Maldives with her family. She seemed to have packed along a lot of swimsuits which was perfect for the holiday. On a cruise, she sported a white bikini top paired with printed shorts. In another picture, she was seen posing in an animal print bikini.

Kerala holiday of Sara Ali Khan

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Posts Video Of Her Dip In The Sea, Varun Dhawan Says 'That's A Bad Dive.'

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Looks Chic And Glamorous In These Quirky Ensembles

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Sweetly Responds With A 'haanji' When Called By The Paps

Sara Ali Khan had also taken a trip to Kerala with her friend. Sara had packed some easy-breezy clothes for the trip along with a pair of bikini. She was also seen in a pink sharara suit for her trip.

New York

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Posts Video Of Her Dip In The Sea, Varun Dhawan Says 'That's A Bad Dive.'

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Looks Chic And Glamorous In These Quirky Ensembles

Last year, Sara Ali Khan took a trip to New York with her close group of friends. She had put on her traveller shoes and went on for this trip in a completely touristy style. For all those who are going on a casual holiday with friends can take inspiration from the actor's wardrobe.

Sara had sported pants and t-shirts during the trip. Because of the chilly New York weather, Sara also seemed to have packed some winter clothes along with a scarf. In one picture, she was seen basking in the sun in a casual dress which is also a good option for travel clothes.

Also Read: Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas Inspired From Priyanka Chopra To Sara Ali Khan

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.