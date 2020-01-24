The Debate
Take Inspiration From Sara Ali Khan For Your Vacation Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan has been giving major fashion goals for vacation wardrobe. Read on to know how to nail the perfect holiday look like Sara

Sara Ali Khan has an impressive holiday diary. The actor often jets off to exotic locations for vacations, leaving fans green in envy. She also manages to look her best on these holiday trips giving fashion goals to women everywhere. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to nail the perfect holiday look like Sara Ali Khan:

Sometime back, Sara Ali Khan was seen vacationing in the Maldives with her family. She seemed to have packed along a lot of swimsuits which was perfect for the holiday. On a cruise, she sported a white bikini top paired with printed shorts. In another picture, she was seen posing in an animal print bikini.

Sara Ali Khan had also taken a trip to Kerala with her friend. Sara had packed some easy-breezy clothes for the trip along with a pair of bikini. She was also seen in a pink sharara suit for her trip. 

Last year, Sara Ali Khan took a trip to New York with her close group of friends. She had put on her traveller shoes and went on for this trip in a completely touristy style. For all those who are going on a casual holiday with friends can take inspiration from the actor's wardrobe.

Sara had sported pants and t-shirts during the trip. Because of the chilly New York weather, Sara also seemed to have packed some winter clothes along with a scarf. In one picture, she was seen basking in the sun in a casual dress which is also a good option for travel clothes.

