Priyanka Chopra Tricks Nick Jonas In This Fun UNSEEN Holi Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Holi celebration pictures have gone massively viral on social media. After being papped at Isha Ambani's Holi bash, the duo escaped for a weekend in Pune with their close friends and family. And now, another video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is doing the rounds on social media.

Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas all drenched during Holi

In the videos, the adorable couple is seen playing Holi in the most fun way ever. While Priyanka is seen playing with the kids, she asks one amongst them to throw a bucket full of water on Nick Jonas that leaves the latter drenched. The Sucker singer looks astonished while Peecee bursts into an instant peal of laughter.

As per reports, the video was originally shared by Natasha Poonawalla on Instagram. Natasha, along with PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra, Tamanna Dutt, Sudeep Dutt, and Adar Poonawalla, reportedly celebrated Holi in Pune together. Check out the video and pictures here.

.@NickJonas celebrating Holi with @PriyankaChopra and some kids while in India!

📸: natasha.poonawal on IG pic.twitter.com/FQB7I4xsjA — Jonas Brothers Daily News (@Jonas_DailyNews) March 10, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen on the big screen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. Chopra will now be seen in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She is also gearing up for her Netflix release- The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra has also been roped in to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

