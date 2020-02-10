Priyanka Chopra In ‘Aitraaz’: Best Scenes Of The Former Miss World From The 2004 Hit

Global actor Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World back in the year 2000. Soon after her Miss World title win, Priyanka made a sparkling celluloid debut with Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. But it was Anees Bazmee's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that shot her to fame. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the Desi Girl has featured in many hits like Dostana, Bluffmaster!, Don, Kaminey, among others.

Also Read | Times When Priyanka Chopra Gave Fans Beach Vacay Goals; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz

Priyanka Chopra, early in her acting career, dabbled a negative character in Abbas-Mastan's Aitraaz. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who has to deal with his anxious and jealous ex-lover, who accuses him of sexual assault. A riveting tale of betrayal and love, Aitraaz explored a different side of Priyanka's personality and established her as a force to reckon. Here are some best scenes from the 2004 hit movie Aitraaz.

"It's my child..."

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Sonia in the romantic thriller. When she realises that she is pregnant with Akshay Kumar's child, she decides to get an abortion, which is resented by Akshay Kumar. Following which, she utters the above dialogue- “It's my child…” In the long confrontation scene, the ambitious side of Priyanka's personality is seen, who is not ready to let go off her dreams for an unborn child. The confrontation scene also leads to their break up.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Other Actors Who Were Bullied In Their Childhood

Intimate moments between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

The movie was the talking point for the crackling chemistry shared by Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. In an emotionally stirring scene, when Priyanka Chopra makes sexual advances to Akshay Kumar's character, an intimate moment is shared between the two. These scenes from the film lead to Sonia (Priyanka Chopra) later accusing Raj (Akshay Kumar) of sexual assault.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Feels Emotional After Korean Thriller 'Parasite' Win At Oscars 2020

Tala Tum song

Tala Tum is unarguably one of the most popular songs of Aitraaz. The song, picturised on the backdrop of a submarine, ensures a stunning spectacle for audiences. The song portrays a vulnerable side of PeeCee’s character. In the song, she tries tooth and nail to get back to her ex-lover Raj (Akshay Kumar). The film also helped Priyanka Chopra bag her first Filmfare. Reportedly, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative role.

Also Read | From Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Actors Who Flaunted Their Awards On Social Media

(Promo Image Courtesy: Screen Shot From Youtube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.