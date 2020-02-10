Priyanka Chopra's Crackling Chemistry With Co-stars In These Songs Are Unmissable

Priyanka Chopra is known as one of the most celebrated superstars globally. The global actor who dons many hats - of a model, a singer, and an activist, has been a part of many critically acclaimed and super-hit movies in Bollywood. Check out Priyanka Chopra's chemistry with her co-stars in these songs.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have featured in two songs together, Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do. Both the dance numbers are pop songs by the Jonas Brothers. Sucker was released in 2019, followed by What A Man Gotta Do 2020. The amazing duo of husband and wife showed crackling chemistry in both.

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra among stars who proved Met Gala is the craziest fashion event

ALSO READ | 'Mary Kom', '7 Khoon Maaf' and other Priyanka Chopra films with less than 7 IMDb ratings

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar were last seen together in The Sky Is Pink. The duo played on-screen husband-wife of two kids. They starred in a few love songs in the film together. In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar were also praised for their on-screen chemistry in their family drama Dil Dhadkhne Do.

ALSO READ | Five unconventional roles of Priyanka Chopra that we cannot see anyone else doing

Priyanka Chopra with Salman Khan

Priyanka Chopra, along with Salman Khan has a popular Bollywood number, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din. The duo has showcased appreciable chemistry in the dance number. The song is from Priyanka Chopra's comedy film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Best Moments From '7 Khoon Maaf'; Watch Videos

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have done several movies together. Priyanka and Hrithik have a wide range of love and dance songs. Some of the best Priyanka Chopra - Hrithik Roshan songs are Raghupati Raghav, Dil Na Diya, O Saiyyan, Gun Gun Guna.

Priyanka Chopra with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan

One of the best dance songs of Priyanka to date is Desi Girl. The dance number from Dostana features John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. After this song, PC received the 'Desi Girl' tag. Apart from the dance hit, the trio also has songs like Jaane Kyu, Maa Da Laadla, Kuch Kum.

Image Source - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.