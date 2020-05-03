Priyanka Chopra Vs Rakul Preet Singh: Who Wore The Baby Pink Pantsuit Better?

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood actors never fail to put their best foot forward. Time and again, they have given major fashion goals to fans with their splendid sartorial choices. Be it western or ethnic outfits, Bollywood stars always keep their fashion game strong. Priyanka Chopra and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted in a similar baby pink pantsuit previously. Check out their looks here.

Priyanka Chopra

In October 2019, Priyanka Chopra was busy with the promotion of her movie The Sky Is Pink. The diva attended the inaugural part of the very first NBA India Games in a gorgeous pink Pantsuit. Her ensemble gave sporty and formal vibe to the fans. For the event, Priyanka Chopra opted for an oversized, baby pink Pantsuit, proving that pantsuits can be playful too.

Priyanka Chopra matched her shoes to her clothing flawlessly by opting for bow-detailed pumps in the same shade. Her jewellery picks for the ensemble included dainty earrings and her wedding ring. With her wavy hair pulled in a bun, Priyanka Chopra completed her look flushed cheeks, glossy rose lips and a rose shimmer on her eyelids.

( Image Source: Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh

In this picture, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen posing in a similar two-piece pantsuit. The actor tied her wavy hair in a bun. Rakul Preet Singh Kept her look Simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup. She opted for a diamond choker to accessorise her baby pink ensemble. Light pink nude shade makeup completed this elegant look of Rakul Preet Singh.

