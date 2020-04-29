Unseen Pic Of The Day: You Will Not Believe How Rihanna From 2008 Looked Like

From her unconventional fashion to bold outfit choices, Rihanna has often made news with her glam looks and outfits. Rihanna, who first rose to fame with her first two studio albums Music of the Sun and A Girl like Me, developed a firm foothold in the singing industry with albums like Good Girl Gone Bad and Rated R. Recently, a major throwback picture of Rihanna has been surfacing online and fans are swooning over her chic style.

Rihanna's throwback picture

This throwback picture of Rihanna takes us back to the time when this ravishing beauty was 20-years old and was into making a chic fashion statement. Rihanna looks gorgeous as she is seen wearing a black polka dot printed skirt paired with a white tank top.

The singer accessorised her look with a layered silver neckpiece and a chunky bracelet. Rihanna’s look was completed with a pixie haircut and black strappy footwear. This picture was captured when she was spotted shopping at Fred Segal in Santa Monica in 2008. Fans in huge numbers have dropped compliments and praises for this gorgeous lady's throwback picture.

Recently, Rihanna made her fans go gaga by introducing new makeup products her own makeup line that is Fenty beauty products that cream bronzer and cream blush. The diva posted a picture where she was leaning on a table donning a skin-tight dress.

Makeup from Fenty beauty and minimalistic accessory completed the look of Rihanna. However, what caught netizens' attention was her mini revolver tattoo. All her fans dropped praise-worthy comments for the diva calling her the queen.

