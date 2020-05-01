Rihanna's Inspirational Quotes That Will Uplift Your Mood Instantly

From Barbados to Hollywood at the age of 15, Rihanna has had one of the most inspirational journeys in Hollywood. The Diamonds singer Rihanna is a songwriter, singer, and a successful entrepreneur. Rihanna is one of the richest celebrities of Hollywood and often quotes some lines which turn out to be the most influential for her fans. Take a look at some of Rihanna's most influential quotes.

Inspirational Quotes by Rihanna

I’ve always had pretty tough skin even as a little girl, which was completely due to my parents. They never sheltered me in any way. They would tease me and I would tease them back. By the time I got to school, I always had this feeling like the kids were stupid. Maybe that was god’s way of preparing me for what my life was going to be like.

People don’t know that I’m shy, because I kind of pretend it’s not happening. People read me as being confident, but I’m so shy I don’t even want you to know I’m shy.

If you love something let it go. If it does not come back, hunt it down and kill it.

Makeup is like a secret weapon, depending on my mood, my look, or the occasion. Makeup can go from very subtle to a complete transformation, and that’s the fun in makeup: being able to play and create in endless ways.

